The logo of the company Nord Stream is fixed to the landing station of the Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream in Lubmin near Greifswald, Germany, Nov 8, 2011. EFE EPA /STEFAN SAUER GERMANY OUT

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shake hands during a joint press conference following their summit talks at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018 (reissued Aug 9, 2018). EFE-EPA FILE /ANATOLY MALTSEV

Russian officials and companies were bracing for further economic pain Thursday, as the United States (US) decision to punish the Kremlin for an alleged nerve-agent attack in the United Kingdom (UK) diminished hopes of a bilateral thaw, according to a Dow Jones story supplied to EFE.

The ruble registered the steepest daily decline in almost two years, losing as much as 5 percent against the dollar since the State Department said Wednesday it would impose new sanctions on Russia later this month over the incident. Russian blue-chip stocks plunged as much as 9 percent, led by state banks and national airline Aeroflot, which risk losing access to US markets if the sanctions are deepened.