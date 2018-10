Saudi trader follows shares on screen at the stock market trading room in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED YOSRI

Oil prices edged up Monday morning on the back of mounting threats between the United States and Saudi Arabia over the suspected killing of a dissident Saudi journalist, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up 0.9 percent to $81.11 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading up 0.5 percent at $71.71 a barrel.