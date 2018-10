Kazakh Invest chairman Saparbek Tuyakbayev (L) and Honeywell regional manager Alexei Zenkevich sign a cooperation memorandum as Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin (L) and US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross look on during a US-Kazakh business forum in Astana on Thursday, Oct. 25. EFE-EPA/KULPASH KONYROVA

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin (L) and US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross pose for a photo following a US-Kazakh business forum in Astana on Thursday, Oct. 25. EFE-EPA/KULPASH KONYROVA

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was in Kazakhstan Thursday to pave the way for American investments in the Central Asian country.

In the first certified U.S. trade mission to Kazakhstan, Ross stressed that he wanted to see the creation of an atmosphere conducive to trade and business that favors the entry of companies from his country in Kazakhstan.