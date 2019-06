US President Donald Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Shannon Airport in Shannon, Ireland, on June 5, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Aidan Crawley

President Donald Trump said Sunday that it would likely not be "necessary" to threaten Mexico with tariffs again because that country's government was now helping to contain the flow of migrants to the United States.

In a series of tweets, Trump said he was confident that the deal with Mexico would be successful after speaking by telephone on Saturday with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.