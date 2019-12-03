The first Airbus A380 scheduled for delivery to Japanese airline ANA rolls onto the runway in Colomiers, France, on March 20, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Frederic Scheiber

The United States should reduce the tariffs of $7.5 billion that the World Trade Organization (WTO) had allowed it to impose on the European Union for providing subsidies to Airbus for the A380 by 2 billion euros since the practice has not had negative effects on Boeing, a WTO panel said Monday.

In a statement, Airbus touted this aspect of the WTO panel's finding, which essentially once again went against the European aviation company's arguments in one of its many disputes with rival Boeing before the world trade body.