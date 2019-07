A board displays the Dow Jones Industrial Average at the closing bell on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, July 11. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

A trader sports a 'Dow 27,000' hat at work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, July 11. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

The New York Stock Exchange's key indexes set new record highs on Thursday, fueled by expectations that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 227.88 points, or 0.85 percent, to close at 27,088.08 points, while the S&P 500 advanced 6.84 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,999.91, also a record close.