Screens on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the start of the trading day in New York, New York, USA, 25 October 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

US stocks came under pressure Thursday as a slew of resignations of UK ministers over a proposed Brexit deal rattled the British pound and European markets, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5 percent after worries about the technology sector and slowing global economic growth sent the index to a fifth-straight session of declines Wednesday.