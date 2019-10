Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, on Oct. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

In an in-camera multiple exposure image, a trader is seen working on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange with a screen of numbers also seen showing the Dow Jones Industrial Average in New York, New York, USA, on Oct. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Wall Street stocks tumbled for the second straight day, with the New York Stock Exchange's blue-chip index moving down nearly 500 points on Wednesday amid accelerating recession fears and an impeachment inquiry targeting US President Donald Trump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 1.86 percent, or 494.42 points, at 26,078.62, while the S&P 500 finished 1.79 percent, or 52.64 points, lower at 2,887.61.