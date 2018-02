Traders at work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, Feb. 9. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

The New York Stock Exchange's worst week in more than two years ended Friday with a session that saw the benchmark Dow Jones index fluctuate more than 1,000 points before rebounding in the last hour to close higher.

The Dow gained 330.44 points, or 1.38 percent, to 24.190.90 points, while the S&P 500 advanced 38.55 points, or 1.49 percent, to 2.619.55.