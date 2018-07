Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets react to worries of a trade war between the United States and China in New York, New York, USA, June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Stocks in the United States wobbled near the flatline Friday as investors weighed signs of a buoyant labor market against escalating trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 42 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,315 shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 rose less than 0.1 percent while the Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.2 percent.