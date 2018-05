Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE

A board shows the Dow Jones Industrial average on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, 21 May 2018. EPA-EFE

The New York Stock Exchange's benchmark index climbed 1.25 percent Monday as investors took heart from US officials' proclamation of a pause in Washington's budding trade war with China.

The Dow Jones advanced 308.67 points in the first 30 minutes of trading to 25,023.76, while the S&P 500 gained 23.38 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,736.35.