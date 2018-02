An engraved sign on a building on Wall Street is seen on New York, USA, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the Opening Bell in New York, New York, USA, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the Opening Bell in New York, USA, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Stocks rose Friday at the start of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, sending the Dow Jones 1.11 percent higher, but the index was down by more than 1 percent at midday in the final session of the worst week in the last two years.

Half-an-hour into the session, the Dow was up 265.04 points to 24,125.50, while the S&P advanced 1.27 percent, or 32.78 points, to 2,613.78.