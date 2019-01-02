A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

United States stocks were poised to open sharply lower on the first trading day of the year after deepening fears of a slowdown in the Chinese economy rippled across global markets, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Wednesday.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 1 percent Wednesday, with France's CAC 40 losing 1.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 falling 1 percent. In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index led regional declines, falling 2.8 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.2 percent.