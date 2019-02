A sign for Wall Street near the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, USA, on Dec. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Stocks in the United States were set to follow European indexes higher on Tuesday, as strong earnings from energy companies outweighed weaker tech-sector results, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Futures put the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq-100 on course to rise 0.2 percent at the open, extending the early-week gains that took both indexes to their highest levels since early December.