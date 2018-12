A view of a Wall Street sign with the New York Stock Exchange in the background, in New York, New York, USA, Dec 20, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREW GOMBERT

U.S. stocks carved out solid gains on Friday after a US official hinted that a trade deal between the US and China would be struck at the G-20 meeting in Buenos Aires, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article made available to Efe.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session up about 170 points, or 0.7 percent, the S&P 500 closed up 0.8 percent and the Nasdaq Composite Index ended Friday up 0.8 percent.