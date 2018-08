A businessman walks past a stock market indicator board displaying the closing figures of the Nikkei Stock Average (L) and the exchange rate between yen and the US dollar (R) in downtown Tokyo, Japan, Apr 11, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed Friday in negative terrain following eight days on the rise as the president of the United States announced that he will continue with his plan to impose tariffs on Chinese goods worth $2 billion.

The benchmark Nikkei index declined 4.35 points or 0.02 percent to stand at 22,865.15.