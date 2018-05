File photo showing United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin during the IMF World Bank Spring Meetings at the IMF headquarters in Washington, United States, Apr. 21, 2018. File EFE-EPA/Pete Marovich

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that the United States was temporarily suspending tariffs on Chinese goods after an agreement was reached to reduce the bilateral trade deficit.

"We are putting the trade war on hold," Mnuchin said in a "Fox News Sunday" television interview. "Right now, we have agreed to put the tariffs on hold while we try to execute the framework."