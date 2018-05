A Chinese assembly worker carries machinery parts at a facility for storage and assembly of industrial machinery and equipment at the Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. compound in Changsha City, Hunan Province, central China, Oct. 17, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The US government will impose 25 percent tariffs on certain Chinese products containing "industrially significant technology" as part of its plan to combat the theft of intellectual property it has accused Beijing of engaging in, the White House said Tuesday.

"The United States will implement specific investment restrictions and enhanced export controls for Chinese persons and entities related to the acquisition of industrially significant technology," the White House said in a statement.