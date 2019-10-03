The United States on Wednesday announced plans to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion in goods from the European Union following a ruling by the World Trade Organization, which on Wednesday decided in favor of Washington in a prolonged commercial dispute.

The new duties represent the most significant trade action against the EU since the administration of President Donald Trump hit the bloc with steel and aluminum duties last year, and could further sour relations between allies that have long sought to resolve trade disputes without resorting to tariffs. EFE-EPA