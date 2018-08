Chinese people walk past a young boy playing on a bench in the form of a bomb with the US flag painted on it in Beijing, China, Jul. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The United States government announced Tuesday that it will impose 25 percent duties on an additional $16 billion in Chinese imports from Aug. 23, marking the second time Washington has slapped extra tariffs on Beijing.

The US Department of Commerce published the new tariff list targeting 279 Chinese imports, ranging from chemical and petroleum products to automobile industries.