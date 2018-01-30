In the face of the restrictions and alerts that the Donald Trump administration has implemented regarding travel to Cuba, US tourism companies are firmly defending the island as a legal, safe and welcoming destination for US citizens.

About 20 tour operators, travel agencies, airlines and cruise companies this week participated in an event in Havana where they sought to become better acquainted with options for visiting the island from the US and dispelling the uncertainty caused by Trump's recent measures designed to limit such excursions.