Shipping containers and cranes are seen at the Port of Newark, one of the largest ports in the United States, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, USA, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

The US trade deficit fell to a seasonally adjusted $49 billion in March, down 15 percent from a month earlier and a six-month low, the Department of Commerce reported Thursday.

In March, exports rose 2 percent to a record $208.5 billion, while imports dropped 1.8 percent to $257.5 billion.