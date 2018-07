The United States' trade deficit fell 6.6 percent to a seasonally adjusted $43.1 billion in May, its lowest level since October 2016, the Commerce Department reported on 06 July 2018. EPA-EFE/File

The United States' trade deficit fell 6.6 percent to a seasonally adjusted $43.1 billion in May, its lowest level since October 2016, the Commerce Department reported Friday.

The trade gap stood the previous month at $46.1 billion, which had been the smallest deficit in seven months.