View of containers packed with goods for export being loaded on a cargo ship in Boston: this August saw a 0.8 percent drop in US exports, which were worth $209.4 billion, and which were annulled by the effect of a 0.6 percent hike in imports, which totaled $262.7 billion. EFE-EPA/File

The trade deficit of the United States was up 6.4 percent in the month of August for a total of $53.2 billion, the US Department of Commerce announced Friday.

The increase of the deficit in August hit a new high for the US economy after the month of July, when the negative balance reached $50.1 billion.