View of cranes unloading a shipload of imported goods in the Port of New York and New Jersey; US imports rose in June by 0.6 percent for a total of $260.2 billion, while exports dropped 0.6 percent to $213.8 billion. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane/File

The United States trade deficit increased by 7.3 percent in June of this year to reach a total of $46.3 billion, the US Commerce Department reported Friday.

The deficit hike last June came after a reduction that continued over four consecutive months amid tense trade relations resulting from the aggressive protectionism of US President Donald Trump.