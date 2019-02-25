File image shows European Commission Vice-President in charge of the Euro and Social Dialogue Valdis Dombrovskis speaks during a press conference on proposed amendments to the European Market Infrastructure Regulation on Over-the-Counter derivatives, central counterparties and trade repositories (EMIR) in Brussels, Belgium, May 4, 2017. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

American and British regulators said Monday that derivatives trading and clearing activities between the United States and the United Kingdom won't be affected by a no-deal Brexit after a series of joint measures were agreed to ensure trading continuity, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report supplied to Efe.

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the Bank of England (BoE) and the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said they had agreed to coordinate to ensure smooth market functioning if Britain leaves the European Union (EU) on Mar. 29, as currently scheduled, whether or not a deal is agreed.