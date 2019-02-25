American and British regulators said Monday that derivatives trading and clearing activities between the United States and the United Kingdom won't be affected by a no-deal Brexit after a series of joint measures were agreed to ensure trading continuity, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report supplied to Efe.
The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the Bank of England (BoE) and the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said they had agreed to coordinate to ensure smooth market functioning if Britain leaves the European Union (EU) on Mar. 29, as currently scheduled, whether or not a deal is agreed.