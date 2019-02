Job seekers speak to potential employers at a job fair in New York, New York. EPA-EFE/File

The United States' unemployment rate climbed to 4 percent in January, up from 3.9 percent the previous month, while a much higher-than-expected 304,000 new jobs were created, the Labor Department said Friday.

The latest jobless figure - which remains at a level regarded as full employment - was in line with analysts' forecasts.