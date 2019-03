The United States' headline unemployment rate edged down to 3.8 percent in February, although only 20,000 new jobs were created last month in the world's largest economy, the Labor Department reported on March 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/File

The United States' headline unemployment rate edged down to 3.8 percent in February, although only 20,000 new jobs were created last month in the world's largest economy, the Labor Department reported Friday.

Those figures were contained in the Bureau of Labor Statistics' "The Employment Situation" report for February.