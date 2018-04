A woman receives help at the employment services desk at the New York State Department of Labor office in New York, USA, Apr. 2, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

The US unemployment rate in March was 4.1 percent for the sixth consecutive month, as 103,000 jobs were added to the economy, a lower-than-expected figure, the US Department of Labor said Friday.

The United Sates continues to be near full employment, with an unemployment rate that is at its lowest point since the year 2000, although the rise in nonfarm payrolls by 103,000 in March is the smallest in sixth months.