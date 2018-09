The United States' headline unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.9 percent in August, a month in which nonfarm payrolls in the world's largest economy rose by 201,000, the Labor Department said on Sept. 7, 2018. EFE/File

The United States' headline unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.9 percent in August, a month in which nonfarm payrolls in the world's largest economy rose by 201,000, the Labor Department said Friday.

The US economy remains close to full employment, while the number of jobs added last month was in line with economists' forecasts.