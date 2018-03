A woman receives help at the employment services desk at the New York State Department of Labor office in New York, USA, Apr. 2, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

The United States' unemployment rate held steady once again at 4.1 percent in February, a month in which a much higher-than-expected 313,000 new jobs were created, the Labor Department said Friday.

The current jobless rate, which has remained unchanged for five straight months and is at its lowest level since 2000, indicates the US economy has stabilized at a level consistent with full employment and confirms that a risk of wage inflation exists.