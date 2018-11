View of people applying for jobs at a factory in the United States, where the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.7 percent in October with numbers not seen since 1969, in a month when 250,000 new jobs were created. EFE-EPA/File

The US unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.7 percent in October with numbers not seen since 1969, in a month when 250,000 new jobs were created, the government reported Friday.

The US economy thus continues with numbers close to full employment, while the creation of 250,000 new nonfarm payroll jobs surpassed analysts' forecasts of 208,000.