Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (L) and President of the World Bank Group Jim Yong Kim (R) during Human Capital Summit at the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, 11 October 2018. Bali is hosting the IMF-World Bank annual meeting from 08 to 14 October 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (R) talks with Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso (C) and Governor of Bank of Japan Haruhiko Kuroda (L), during a group photo session with Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors at the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, 11 October 2018. Bali is hosting the IMF-World Bank annual meeting from 08 to 14 October 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors gather for a group photo at the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, 11 October 2018. Bali is hosting the IMF-World Bank annual meeting from 08 to 14 October 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

The United States Secretary of the Treasury said Friday that the US will continue its "efforts to address restrictive trade practices around the world."

"For our part, the United States is undertaking efforts to address restrictive trade practices around the world that are impeding stronger and more balanced US and global growth," Steven Mnuchin said in a speech at the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Bali, Indonesia.