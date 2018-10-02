The trade agreement reached between the United States and Canada revived investors sentiment on Wall Street, where its main indicator rose more than 190 points in a day of solid growth in the energy, as well as industrial and raw materials sectors.
On the first day of the last quarter of 2018, the Dow Jones advanced a solid 0.73 percent after it was announced on Sunday night that the two North American Allies had managed to seal a new trade deal to substitute the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).