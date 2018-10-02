Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the Closing Bell in New York, New York, USA, on 01 October 2018. the Dow Jones industrials closed up nearly 200 points today. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A Canadian flag and an American flag are seen as traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the Closing Bell in New York, New York, USA, on 01 October 2018. The Dow Jones industrials closed up nearly 200 points today. Earlier in the day the United States and Canada announced a new trade agreement which will expected to replace the current NAFTA trade agreement. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The trade agreement reached between the United States and Canada revived investors sentiment on Wall Street, where its main indicator rose more than 190 points in a day of solid growth in the energy, as well as industrial and raw materials sectors.

On the first day of the last quarter of 2018, the Dow Jones advanced a solid 0.73 percent after it was announced on Sunday night that the two North American Allies had managed to seal a new trade deal to substitute the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).