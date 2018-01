View of souvenirs made of salt in the shape of the Dakar symbol, in the Uyuni Salt Flat, Bolivia on Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

View of a car made of salt, in the Uyuni Salt Flat, Bolivia on Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

The Uyuni Salt Flat, one of the tourist gems of the Andes, for the fifth straight year awaits its stage of the Dakar Rally to show the world one of Bolivia's greatest attractions when the fleet of motorbikes, cars, buggies, quads and trucks comes racing through this Saturday.

Uyuni's salt desert in southwestern Bolivia is the world's largest and highest, at an altitude of some 3,650 meters (12,000 feet) and covering close to 10,600 hectares (26,000 acres).