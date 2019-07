The Vaca Muerta play, one of the world's largest shale oil and gas fields, has become a magnet for investment, drawing the interest of supermajors like Shell and ExxonMobil, and promising to help boost Argentina's future economic development.

The giant shale formation, which sprawls over 30,000 sq. kilometers (11,583 sq. miles) in four provinces, attracted $4 billion in investment in 2018, with the figure soaring to $7.49 billion this year.