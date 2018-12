Photo of Iberdrola's first solar park in Mexico taken Dec. 11, 2018, being opened this December and covering an area of 305 hectares (755 acres) with an installed capacity of 100 megawatts (MW), enough to provide electricity for 100,000 homes. EFE-EPA/Iberdrola

With 305 hectares (755 acres) turned into an endless landscape of solar panels, Iberdrola opens this December its first solar park in Mexico, with an installed capacity of 100 megawatts (MW), enough to provide electricity for 100,000 homes.

"This is the first plant of the kind we call grand solar - above 30 MW. And it reaffirms the company's aim to provide renewable energy. Specifically, by means of solar photovoltaics," the director of Iberdrola Renewables Mexico, Alfonso Campos, told EFE.