A view of the production line of a Volkswagen factory in the city of Sao Bernardo do Campo (Brazil) on Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

A view of the production line of a Volkswagen factory in the city of Sao Bernardo do Campo (Brazil) on Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

A view of the production line of a Volkswagen factory in the city of Sao Bernardo do Campo (Brazil) on Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Automobile factories in Brazil churned out 2,699,672 units in 2017, up 25.2 percent from 2016 (2,156,356 units) and the first year of growth following three years of production declines, the National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea) said Friday.

Auto plants in Brazil produced around 2.6 million cars and utility vehicles (vans and SUVs) last year, up 25 percent from 2016, Anfavea said.