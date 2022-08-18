The deputy minister of the Bolivian Vice Ministry for the Fight against Smuggling, Gen. Daniel Vargas, speaks with EFE on May 27, 2022, in La Paz. EFE/ Martin Alipaz

The head of the Bolivian Automotive Chamber (CAB), Luis Orlando Encinas, speaks with EFE on May 25, 2022, in La Paz. EFE/ Martin Alipaz

Vehicle smuggling is a long-standing problem that affects the economies of both Bolivia and Chile, the latter of which is the port of entry for cars and trucks that continue their journeys via illegal routes into Bolivian territory, some of them coming from overseas and others stolen in northern Chile.

Between January and July of this year 1,687 undocumented vehicles valued at some $35.5 million were seized in Bolivia, most of them in the Andean Oruro region (515) and in La Paz (494), according to a tally provided to EFE by the National Customs Office.