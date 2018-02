Venezuelan University Education, Science and Technology Minister Hugbel Roa (L) speaks with the head of the Venezuelan Central Bank Ramon Lobo during a press conference in Caracas Venezuela, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Venezuela's government is looking to overcome harsh sanctions imposed by the United States through the creation of the "petro" cryptocurrency, whose pre-sale will begin next month, officials said Wednesday.

University Education, Science and Technology Minister Hugbel Roa said at a press conference that this digital currency had been created not only to raise badly needed hard currency but most especially to break "the financial blockade" imposed on the Venezuelan people.