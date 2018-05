Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami delivers a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, on May 2, 2018. El Aissami announced that the government had authorized the opening of currency exchange houses to provide people a legal means of receiving remittances sent from abroad. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami delivers a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, on May 2, 2018. El Aissami announced that the government had authorized the opening of currency exchange houses to provide people a legal means of receiving remittances sent from abroad. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

Venezuela's vice president said Wednesday the government had given the green light for the opening of exchange offices to enable people to legally receive remittances sent from abroad, as well as carry out other transactions to be specified in the coming hours.

President Nicolas Maduro's administration has authorized the opening in the coming hours of exchange houses throughout the Caribbean nation, Tareck El Aissami said in a televised address.