Venezuela's President said Wednesday that his government made international purchases of school supplies and raw materials worth $200 million with the petro cryptocurrency, banned by the United States and declared illegal by the opposition-led Venezuelan Congress.

Nicolas Maduro, at a business event that was a mandatory broadcast on radio and television channels, said that his government bought raw materials and school supplies - pencils and notebooks - from international companies using the petro currency.