The government of Venezuela on Tuesday closed down contacts with Aruba, Curacao and Bonaire until a meeting is held with the authorities of those Caribbean islands to come up with a plan to fight their mafias, which, it said, are affecting the economy of the petroleum-producing country.

"President @Nicolas Maduro has extended the measure of suspension of all kinds of air and sea traffic; as well as any trade with ARUBA, CURACAO and BONAIRE," Venezuela's Vice President Tareck el Aissami said on Twitter.