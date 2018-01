A general view of the state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) oil refinery in Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela, Aug. 12, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/CARLOS LANDAETA

Production at state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) fell by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.7 million bpd in December, the lowest level since 1989, S&P Global Platts said in a report released Monday.

Venezuela's oil industry had not performed so poorly since the December 2002 to February 2003 strike that paralyzed the energy sector, S&P Global Platts said, citing Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) figures.