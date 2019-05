A woman walks in front of the headquarters of the Central Bank of Venezuela in Caracas on Monday, May 6. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

The Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) said Tuesday that individuals and firms will be allowed to freely trade foreign currency, marking the end of exchange controls put in place in 2003.

The plan, which is posted on the BCV Web site, authorizes banks to facilitate currency trades and to engage "in interbank transactions, purchase and sale of foreign currency on the part of natural and legal persons."