A handout photo made available by Miraflores Press Office shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (C) holding a new bank note as he delivers a statement in Caracas, Venezuela, Jul 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIRAFLORES PRESS OFFICE /HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The President of Venezuela on Wednesday postponed the redenomination of the country's currency from Aug. 4 to Aug. 20 and will cut five zeroes from the currency, rather than the three he had initially ordered.

Venezuela is going through a period of hyperinflation.