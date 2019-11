File image of a US dollar bill next to a 20,000-bolivar bill in Caracas, Venezuela, Sept. 8, 2017. EFE-EPA FILE/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

The Venezuelan currency, the bolivar, has depreciated by 97.36 percent so far in 2019.

On Thursday, the bolivar stood at 24,228.33 bolivars per dollar, compared to 638.18 bolivars to the US currency on Jan. 2, according to the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV). EFE-EPA