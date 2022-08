Two people browse vinyl records for sale on the street in Caracas, Venezuela, on 27 August 2022. EFE/ Rayner Peña R.

Fernando Dominguez, part of a small but growing number of music aficionados in Venezuela with a newfound interest in vinyl records, browses the shelves of the recently opened El Marchante record store one late afternoon in this capital.

A big fan of rock-and-roll and North American and British music, he has found in LPs a new way to listen to his favorite recording artists.