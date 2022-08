A 17 August 2022 photograph of a mural at the installations of Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) on 17 August 2022 in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

A woman walks in front of a mural at the installations of Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) on 17 August 2022 in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

A view of the installations of Venezuelan state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) on 17 August 2022 in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan oil production, which has fallen by 28 percent since last December after briefly recovering in the latter part of 2021, is slipping farther away from President Nicolas Maduro's target of 2 million barrels per day by year's end.

An increase of 218 percent above July's level of 629,000 bpd is now required to reach that ambitious goal.