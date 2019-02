View of a mural close to the headquarters of the state-owned oil and natural gas company Petroleos de Venezuela (Pdvsa), in Caracas, Venezuela, 30 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Venezuela's oil inventories have climbed to their highest levels in five years, according to satellite data, a sign that United States sanctions are stifling sales and could continue to drive up global prices, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Thursday.

In January, the US imposed sanctions on Venezuela's state-owned oil giant, Petróleos de Venezuela SA.